Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Jessie Wayne Rogers, 40, Bloomfield, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $4,000. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabrina Kay Humphrey, 62, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court. Bond total is $11,210 cash. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

George Faith Whelan, 22, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard D. Castlemen Jr., 61, Radcliff, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-