Obituary: Ronald Beckham Locke, 71, Elizabethtown

Ronald Beckham Locke, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home in Elizabethtown. He was born Aug. 10, 1951, to the late Emmett F. and Louise Dye Locke. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a heavy machine operator at the rock quarry.

RONALD BECKHAM LOCKE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Jean Mann; and two brothers, Jimmy Locke and Dennis Locke.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Watson Locke of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Angie (Matt) Srygler of Elizabethtown; two sons, Donnie Locke of Magnolia and Mitch (Lisa) Locke of Campbellsville; three sisters, Sandra (Tommy) Buley, Juanita Meredith, and Linda Barnes, all of Hodgenville; one brother, David (Dee) Locke of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Luke and Casey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. David Norris officiating. Burial is in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-