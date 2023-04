NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — Former Judge-Executive Dean Watts was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show Wednesday morning, April 26th. Dean took time to talk about the ongoing discussion in Nelson Fiscal Court regarding a 90-day moratorium on the zoning for all bourbon industry-related projects. Running time: About 45 minutes.

