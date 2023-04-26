Obituary: Christopher Shane ‘Wayne’ Auberry, 58, Louisville

Christopher Shane “Wayne” Auberry, 58, of Louisville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home. He was born July 2, 1965, in Nelson County to Margaret Rose Auberry and Francis Wayne Greenwell. He was a CNA for ATC Healthcare Associates and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Rose Auberry; and one brother, Phillip James Curtsinger Jr.

He is survived by his father, Francis Wayne Greenwell of New Haven; 10 siblings, Robert Lee Curtsinger, Joseph Terry (Caroline) Curtsinger, Beverly Mae Biven and Cathy (Leo) Lopes, all of Bardstown, Charles Edward (Tina) Curtsinger of Chaplin, Kelly Greenwell of Hodgenville, Teddy Greenwell, Lester Greenwell, Bo Greenwell, and Gina Greenwell all of New Haven; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

