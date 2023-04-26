Madisonville wrecker operator dies Tuesday in injury crash on Bluegrass Parkway

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — A Madisonville wrecker operator died Tuesday morning in an injury crash near the 17 mile marker westbound on the Bluegrass Parkway.

At about 10:30 Tuesday morning, police, fire and EMS were dispatched for an injury accident on the Bluegrass Parkway. The investigation by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office determined that a wrecker operated by Barry Lynn, 72, of Madisonville was attempting to load a Dodge pickup truck in the westbound emergency lane when a vehicle operated by Jonathan Burba, 41, of New Haven, struck the pickup and the wrecker.

Burba’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Nelson County Fire and Rescue, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

