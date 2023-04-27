New Haven man arrested on alcohol charges following vehicle, foot pursuit

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — A New Haven man was arrested Monday after a police pursuit in southern Nelson County and faces alcohol charges related to a complaint of shots fired at a construction crew in the St. Thomas area south of Bardstown.

DAVID A. LYVERS

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a construction site in the St. Thomas area off New Haven Road. The suspect vehicle was reportedly heading south toward New Haven.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was heading north on New Haven Road near Balltown at the time, and a white Ford Flex caught his attention. He attempted to stop the Ford, but it did not stop, but continued on Balltown Connector to Balltown Road.

After the Ford turned onto Jim Clark Road it began having mechanical problems and the pursuit came to an end. The vehicle’s occupants exited the vehicle, with the passenger quickly placed in handcuffs.

Pineiroa pursued the driver on foot and apprehended David A. Lyvers, 41, of New Haven. Lyvers was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; fleeting or evading police, first-degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

An investigation into the shooting was conducted and a search warrant of the Ford Flex was conducted. Evidence was collected and more charges are expected in the case.

