Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sabrina Anna Jarrett, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Oral Scott Monin, 43, Bardstown, murder; assault, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $500,000. Booked at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashton Micheal Rogers, 18, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the Bardstown Polilce Department.

-30-