Obituary: Carolyn Metcalfe, 67, Culvertown

Carolyn Metcalfe, 67, of Culvertown, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Sept. 11, 1955, in Bardstown to the late William Louis and Mary Lucille Greenwell Smith. She was a retired employee of Tower Automotive after 21 years. She attended St. Thomas Catholic Church and was part of the Keno club on Monday nights at BJ’s.

CAROLYN METCALFE

She loved her grandbabies and watching their ball games, and she liked reading the Standard. Carolyn never left Keith’s side, they always enjoyed taking walks around the field and watching the sunset together.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Metcalfe; one sister, Theresa Mae Smith; and her in-laws, Edna and Harold Metcalfe.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Keith Metcalfe; four daughters, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks of Aldie, Va., April Metcalfe and Nicole Rust, both of Balltown, and Keisha Metcalfe of Culvertown; 11 siblings, Donnie (Jan) Smith, Charlie Smith, Bill (Vicki) Smith, Marion (Lisa) Smith, her twin sister, Marilyn (Darrell) Greenwell, Brenda Gilpin, Louise Clark, and Johnny Smith, all of New Haven, Mary Ellen (Dan) Ballard of Bardstown, Joe (Jennifer) Smith and Wanda (Arthur) Smith, both of Culvertown; nine grandchildren, Ballard Ethan Rust, Alexis Marie Brooks, Ivan Louis Rust, John Braden Hutchins, Ava Makaylah Brooks, Owen Scott Rust, Aiden Marcel Brooks, Kaison Mack Cahoe, and Dawson Cole Metcalfe; a special addition to the family, Kayla Clark; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Sunday, prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-