Obituary: Carlos Simmons Clark, 89, Bardstown

Carlos Simmons Clark, 89, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab. He was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Greensburg to the late Beckham and Zelpha May Whitlock Clark. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Co., was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church, and he loved to fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Dean Clark; and one grandson, Corey Clark.

He is survived by one son, Tim (Wilma) Clark of Bardstown; and his sister, Eleanor May Sidebottom of Greensburg.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

