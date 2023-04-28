Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Jay Larry Bowen, 55, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; failure to or improper signal. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Christopher Berry, 26, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $168 cash. Booked at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, April 17, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Jennifer Lynn Scott, 41, Magnolia, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023.

David Orlando Smith Jr., 45, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to illuminate head lamps. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-