Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, April 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, April 28, 2023

Matthew Tyler Johnson, 30, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 value; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $55,000 cash. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

James Keashon Johnson, 34, LaGrange, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023.

John William Barnes, 33, Buffalo, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Bernadette Marie Bowlin, 48, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:51 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023.

Ja’Mona Montres Constance Van Moon, 22, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:22 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023.

Savanna Marie Jenkins, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023.

-30-