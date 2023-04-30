Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Ashley Bushong, 41, Glasgow, failure to appear. Bond is $208 cash. Booked at 5:35 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Alan Chesser II, 36, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond liste. Booked at 7:38 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Cass Bramlett, 31, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-