Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Kristan Rochelle Mae Jackson, 34, Lebanon Junction, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; leaving the scene of an accident; no registration plates; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.