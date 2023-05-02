Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Cecil Goodlett

Elizabeth Ann Cecil Goodlett died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home.

She was born to James William “Will” Cecil and Mary Elizabeth “Mary Lizzie” Nally. She attended Bethlehem Academy and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Spalding College, Nazareth Campus. She obtained her Master’s in Education at Spalding University in Louisville. She taught nine years at St. Joseph School and 23 years in the Nelson County School System at Cox’s Creek Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Goodlett in 2021; her parents, Will and Mary Lizzie Cecil; one sister, Catherine Street; and five brothers, Elmer Cecil, Oscar Cecil, Gilbert Cecil, Owen Cecil and Randall “Red” Cecil.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Debra) Goodlett of Lantana, Texas and Pat (Tammy) Goodlett of Louisville; one sister, Mozena (Tommy) Raisor of Bardstown; one brother, Donatus “Pappy” (Fran) Cecil of Bardstown; four granddaughters, Stacy (Zach) Campbell of Lubbock, Texas, Emily Goodlett and Molly Goodlett, both of Louisville, Elizabeth Goodlett of Lantana, Texas; three great-grandsons, Baron Campbell, Casen Campbell and Boston Campbell, all of Lubbock, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-