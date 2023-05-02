Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 1, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 1, 2023

Richard Herman Cox Jr., 56, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $585 cash. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, ,by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Kenneth Cox, 48, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no insurance; no operators license; no registration plates; persistent felony offender, first-degree; parole violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; a prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathan Matthew Cox, 39, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Blake Reeder, 26, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harriet Jane Norvell, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court. Bond total is $21,985 cash. Booked at 6:13 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shaun Truston Cohorn, 43, Frankfort, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Derrick Raymond Gribbins, 43, New Hope, receiving stolen property, from $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified. Booked at 10:29 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Charles Eugene Clark, 43, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; terroristic threatening; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Keith Terrill, 44, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:49 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-