Obituary: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Reed, 62, Bardstown

Kenneth “Kenny” Reed, 62, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. He was born Dec. 14, 1960, in Summers County, West Va. He worked as a welder at H.E.C., and enjoyed flying model airplanes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth K and Willa R. Reed.

He is survived by one brother, Robert (Christina) Reed; one niece, Faith Reed; one cousin, Charles Hatcher; and caregivers and best friends, April and Ernie Wilson.

The family has chosen cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

