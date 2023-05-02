Obituary: Charles B. Allen, 91, Bardstown
Charles B. Allen, 91, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehab and Wellness Center. He was born July 1, 1931, in Fairfield. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Thomas Allen and Sarah Pearl Allen; three sisters, Gladys Pauline Combs, Mable Jean Frazier, and Mary Evelyn Allen; and three brothers, James E. “Jimmy” Allen, Paul Allen, and Arthur Leroy Allen.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews; and one niece who was his caregiver, Denise (Charles) Taylor of Bardstown.
The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Victor Bramlett officiating.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may go to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-