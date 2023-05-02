Obituary: Juanita Carol Woodring, 60, Bardstown

Juanita Carol Woodring, 60, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at U of L Hospital in Louisville surrounded by many friends and family. She graciously gave the gift of life when she passed so that others could live on through her generous donations.

JUANITA CAROL WOODRING

She was a loving member of the Superior Solutions Family where she resided with her friends, and caregivers that all loved her very much.

She loved movies, watching TV, playing Rummy with her friends, motorcycles, and above all, Luke Bryan.

She is survived by two daughters, Amber Foster of Rineyville and Megan (Jacob) Lockwood of Lexington; one sister, Ilene Coomer of Campbellsville; and many friends and family at Superior Solutions.

The Celebration of Life is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

In her honor, her favorite colors yellow or cheetah print may be worn to her memorial.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-