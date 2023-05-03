Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Kelsey Allen Wood, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Eugene Henley Jr., 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $5,203. Booked at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Keith Terrell, 44, Bardstown, violation of conditiions of release; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Lee Nichols, 48, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $11,000 cash. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melinda Lee Aubuchon, 60, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(two counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Priscilla Cathilin Vanegas, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

