Obituary: Michael Anthony ‘Jimmy’ Martin, 66, New Haven

Michael Anthony “Jimmy” Martin, 66, of New Haven, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home in New Haven. He was born Nov. 30, 1956, in Culvertown to the late James Richard and Mary Frances Auberry Martin. He was a Catholic by Faith. He was an employee of Rinkers Materials. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Smith; and six brothers, Franklin Martin, Leon Martin, Chuckie Martin, Keith Martin, Tommy Martin and Harold Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Donahue Martin of New Haven; two daughters, Lisa Ann (James Troy) Hagan of New Haven and Angela Gail Martin of Bardstown; three brothers, Paul (Beth) Martin of New Haven, Todd (Mary) Martin of Tennessee, and Johnny (Lisa) Martin of Bardstown; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven with burial at a later date at St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

