Obituary: Jesse Waylon Sagracy, 39, Springfield

Jesse Waylon Sagracy, 39, of Haydon Brothers Lane, Springfield, died at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his father, Jesse (Laveta) Sagracy of Willisburg; one sister, Tina Burkhead of Willisburg; two brothers, Jonathon Sagracy and Cory Burkhead, both of Willisburg; one aunt, Janet (Larry) Sparrow of Springfield; and two uncles, Hollis Wayne (Sandy) Benham of Springfield and Jeff Sagracy of Lebanon.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, and 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

