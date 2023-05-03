Obituary: Bernard William Wolf Sr., 88, Bardstown

Bernard William Wolf Sr., 88, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home. He was born March 17, 1935, in Nelson County. He retired from General Electric. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 121, and of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Wolf; three sisters, Joan Marie Wolf, Jo Ann Keeling, and Faye Drury; and two brothers, Donnie Wolf, and Henry Wolf.

He is survived by his partner of 15 years Dale Hughes; his ex-wife and longtime friend, Betty Wolf; three children, Cheryl Wolf, Bill (Melanie Spalding) Wolf Jr., and Kathy (Jay Wimsett) Wolf; four sisters, Sue Fagan, Carol (Harvey) Gilley, Ginger (Tony) Senninger, and Evelyn (Carl) Bischoff; four brothers, Robert (Sandy) Wolf, Andrew (Patsy) Wolf, John Wolf, and David (Lisa) Wolf; four grandchildren, Shelbe Wolf, Jared Wolf, Clinton Wimsett, and Miranda McDonald; four great-grandchildren, Greyson, Nicholas, Noah, and Maxwell on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family; and lifelong friends, Leo and Bertha Mayer.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Decaon Bobby Wolf officiating. Burial is at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home. The Marion County Veterans Honor Guard will provide a service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023.

Memorial contributions may go to Kosair Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

