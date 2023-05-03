Obituary: Carol Jean Stuppy Bischoff, 81, New Haven

Carol Jean Stuppy Bischoff, 81, of New Haven, died peacefully at her home, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with her son Tim at her side.

CAROL JEAN STUPPY BISCHOFF

She was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Louisville. She was a “city girl who married a farmer” (her own words that she would tell everyone). She was a wife, mother and partner in the farms, especially taking pride in raising calves that were born on the farm. She was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in her later years and was formerly active with the nearby churches of St. Ann and St. Catherine.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald P. Bischoff; one son, Joel T. Bischoff; and her parents, George and Alice (Krebs) Stuppy.

Survivors include one son, Timothy Bischoff, two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Eickholtz and Jeannie Bischoff; one brother-in-law, Mike Grolmes; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Deacon Stephen Bowling, who grew up with his and is considered family, will deliver the homily. Deacon Tim Johnson will serve as lector. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday,, May 5, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Church or Mass of the Air.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-