Animal rights group plans protest during Clydesdales Thursday Bardstown parade

The Budweiser Clydesdales.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Nelson County now through Sunday, where they will be featured at the post–Derby My Old Kentucky Home Barbecue at the state park.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the team will parade through downtown at about 5 p.m., pausing for photos near Court Square.

If you plan to attend tomorrow’s parade, be aware that protestors from PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — will also be downtown.

In a press release, the animal rights group states that “a herd of PETA supporters wearing giant realistic horse masks will brandish signs in downtown Bardstown proclaiming, “Budweiser Has Blood on Its Cans!”

PETA says that the Clydesdale’s tailbones are cut so that the horses will have a certain look when hitched to a beer wagon. The group notes that tailbone amputation is illegal in 10 states and several countries.

PETA members plan to gather near the intersection of Flaget Avenue and North Third Street at 4 p.m.

In addition to Thursday’s parade, the Clydesdales can be seen at My Old Kentucky Home State Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 1-9 p.m. Saturday. A full-hitch parade is set for 3-7 p.m. Friday at Log Still Distillery.

The Clydesdales will also be featured Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at My Old Kentucky Home Barbecue.

-30-