Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Eric Schorman, 38, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday,, May 3, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Charles Preston Pierce, 64, Hillview, no insurance; no insurance card; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license; license to be in possession; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Leann Coombs, 38, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10 a.m. Wednesday,, May 3, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott David Stampler, 52, Taylorsville, burglary, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristy Rose Martin, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Dale Meier, 34, Hodgenville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matt Loren Bratcher, 53, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $308 cash. Booked at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-