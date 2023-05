NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 4, 2023 — Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom and election guru Cathy Marks were the guests on the Wednesday, May 3rd edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. The discussion focused on the May 16th Primary election, voting locations and the new election machines. Running time: About 48 minutes.

-30-