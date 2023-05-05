Video: PETA protests treatment of Clydesdale horses during Thursday parade

By ELIJAH BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, May 5, 2023 — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in town Derby week, and activists representing PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — were also in town Thursday to protest the company’s treatment of the horses prior to the Clydesdales’ parade through downtown Bardstown. According to PETA, the tails of the Clydesdales are amputated to keep them from getting tangled in the harness equipment used to pull the Budweiser wagon.

