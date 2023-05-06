Nelson County Jail Logs — May 4-5, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Brienna Jean Buckman, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:14 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James David Aughton, 25, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Dustin Ray Stump, 30, Cox’s Creek, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Doughlas Settles Jr., 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:23 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton Lee Knowland, 22, Lawrenceburg, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9:53 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Joseph Whitaker, 52, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; no registration plates; operating vehicle with expired operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, May 5, 2023

Ezekiel Thomas Stallings, 27, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 8:27 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

David Ross Saunders, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 11:22 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Many Nicole Mahtic, 45, Scottsburg, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 1 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifton Jordan Green, 32, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $145 cash. Booked at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

