Obituary: James Thomas Manning, 76

James Thomas Manning, 76, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1946, to the late Lee Roy and Della Manning. He was a Vietnam War veteran, a Purple Heart recipient, and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a retiree of Ford Motor Company and Stealth Steel in Louisville. He was a farmer, an avid UK basketball fan, and a black belt in Tae Kwan Do. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to laugh and was a practical jokester. He was an incredible and much-beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sophia Ann Reesor, Shirley Pipes, and Nancy Phillips; three brothers, George Manning, Frank Manning, and John “Buck” Manning; one sister-in-law, Sherry Burden; and one brother-in-law, Greg Burden.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Manning; one daughter, Lisa (Tom) Carby; two sons, Mark (Lori) Manning and Sam (Daphne) Manning; five siblings, Pat Elliott of Mount Washington, Jeannie Miles of Bloomfield, Berdie (Ronnie) Nichols of Fisherville, Bobby (Yvonne) Manning of Port St Joe, Fla,, and Mary (Mike) Adams of Louisville; two sisters-in-law, Tammy Burden and Debbie (Mark) Ziemann, both of LaGrange; his father-in-law, Chesley Burden of LaGrange; his grandchildren, Morgan Donahue, Jordan Donahue, Erin Donahue; Alyssa Manning, Samantha Manning; Tyler Carby, Taylor Carby, Tori Carby; Lorrina Spalding, Angel Spalding, Shawn Spalding and Darien Velez; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with the Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating. The graveside memorial with military honors will take place at a later date at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.

Visitation us 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Bro. Bart Price.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

