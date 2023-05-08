Nelson County Jail Logs — May 6-7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Joseph James Upson, 26, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:28 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Dwayne Upson, 26, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; terrorist threatening, third-degree. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 3:31 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Johar Isiah Abad, 33, Lexington, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no insurance; no registration plates. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trust William Upson, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $600 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Amber Ray Smyth, 25, Bardstown, probation violaiton (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $25,410 cash. Booked at 10:45 Sunday, May 7, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-