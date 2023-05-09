Obituary: Thomas Joseph ‘Tommy’ Byrnes, 72, Bloomfield

Thomas Joseph “Tommy” Byrnes, 72, of Bloomfield, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born March 22, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Lawrence Matthew “Jack” and Mary Agnes Tong Byrnes. He was a retired employee of General Electric. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid UK fan.

THOMAS JOSEPH “TOMMY” BYRNES

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Mary Byrnes; and one brother, Charlie Byrnes.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Goff Byrnes; one son, Matthew Jordan Byrnes (Allen Rowe) of Louisville; 12 siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In following his wishes, there will be no public services. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-