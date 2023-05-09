Obituary: James William ‘Billy’ Mingus, 98, Balltown

James William “Billy” Mingus, 98, of Balltown, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. He was born in Balltown on April 11, 1925. He was the son of the late Jonas Douglas and Jessie Mae Brickey Mingus.

He was a member and deacon of Black Lick Baptist Church. He retired from Hardinsburg Tire Service where he was a tire retreader. He was also a mechanic, mason, electrician and enjoyed woodworking – especially making birdhouses. He and his late wife Myrtle were married on April 15, a day they celebrated each year by having a picnic and hunting wildflowers. They enjoyed attending Bluegrass festivals and taking day trips to find new restaurants.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; one son Joe Allen Mingus; one grandson, Brandon Michaels; and one daughter-in-law, June Powers Mingus.

He is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Bobby) Priest of Bewleyville; two sons, Doug Mingus of Balltown and Bill (Judy) Mingus of Grandview, Ind; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Black Lick Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a..m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Black Lick Cemetery.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangments.

