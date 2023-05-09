Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 8, 2023

James Edward Drum, 45, Bloomfield, persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:05 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nichcolas J. Pantano, 41, Yorkville, Ill., fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023.

Erin Louise Karr, 33, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Jack Lyle Ferguson, 40, Lexington, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $793 cash. Booked at 6:36 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 43, Bardstown, speeding, 20 mph over limit; driving on a DUI suspended license; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle; no motorcycle operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 8:57 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-