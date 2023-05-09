Obituary: Evan Leslie Crowe Jr., 80, Cox’s Creek

Evan Leslie Crowe Jr., 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, May 8, 2023. He was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Bardstown to the late Ivan Leslie and Bessie Lee Parrent Crowe. He was a farmer, a former employee of Dawn Foods, and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, John Leslie Crowe; two sisters, Elizabeth May Lewis and Mildred Joyce Denny; and one brother, James Kenneth Crowe.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wilma Jean Clark Crowe; three daughters, Michelle (Stephen) Jones of Bardstown, Karen (Thomas) Newton and Annie (Nick) Crume, both of Cox’s Creek; three sons, Tim (Beth) Crowe and Mark Crowe, both of Bardstown, and Matt (Paula) Crowe of Bloomfield; two sisters, Sarah Louise Parsons of New Albany, Ind., and Elsie Ray Welton of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Louisville.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

