Obituary: Chester Sowards, 71, Bardstown

Chester Sowards, 71, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 15, 1951, in Pike County. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery where he worked for 36 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #2408 and an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Sowards; his mother, Madge Blackburn; one sister, Jeanie Peach; and one brother, Homer Sowards.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Sowards; one son, Eric Sowards of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Janet Adams of Bardstown; one sister, Patti Brown; his mother-in-law, Bertie Clark of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Meagan Parker, Dalton Adams and Memphis Sowards; one great-granddaughter, Elorie Parker; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

