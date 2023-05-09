Bardstown man injured in Tuesday morning fatal crash on Joe Prather Highway

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 — A Bardstown was injured early Tuesday morning in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Joe Prather Highway in Hardin County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, KSP received a call regarding a two-vehicle fatal crash near the 5 mile-marker on the Joe Prather Highway.

According to KSP’s preliminary investigation, Marvin Mayen, 19, of Bardstown, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Joe Prather when his vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of a 2013 Kia Optima being operated by Christopher Doss, 28, of Elizabethtown.

Doss was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. Mayen was treated at the scene by Hardin County EMS and transported to University of Louisville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The affected portion of Joe Prather Highway was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Tpr. Jesse Harp.

-30-