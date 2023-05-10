Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Gene Rust, 74, New Haven

Lawrence “Larry” Gene Rust, 74, of New Haven, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1949, in Larue County to late Bernard Anthony Sr. and Mary Louise Corbit Rust.

He was a member of St Catherine Catholic Church, He retired from General Electric with 36 years of service, He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He loved hunting, fishing, karaoke, and the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Theresa Louise Hall, Judy Rust Crune, and Debra Rust McIntyre; and one brother, Bernard A. “Buddy” Rust Jr.

He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Ann (Mark) Head of New Haven; four sisters, Cathy Rust and Rita (Dana) Grubbs, both of New Haven, Lisa (Kevin) Head of Lawrenceburg, and Karen (Allen) Morris of Waxahachie, Texas; three brothers, Dennis (Rita) Rust of Springfield, Don (Cindy) Rust and Joe (Norma) Rust, both of Waxahachie, Texas; two grandchildren, Miranda Head and Carson Head; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, and 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

