Former inmate heading for rehab escapes custody while being transported

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 — A former Nelson County Jail inmate who was on his way to rehab escaped the custody of the contract company that was transporting him.

CHARLES BRANDON NOE

Charles Brandon Noe, 37, of Shepherdsville, had been given parole and was on his way to rehab when he exited the vehicle he was in when it came to a stop.

Noe was last seen on foot running toward Broadway Avenue wearing a Blue Fox Racing shirt and gray work pants.

A warrant for Noe was issued following his escape from custody. He is facing a violation of supervision on possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine).

If you see him or know his whereabouts contact Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

