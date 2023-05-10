Council OKs garbage rate hike; promises continued dispatch financial support

Mayor Dick Heaton opens Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Bardstown City Council.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 — Garbage rates for City of Bardstown customers will be going up now that the Bardstown City Council gave final approval Tuesday night to an ordinance that raises garbage fees for residential and commercial customers.

Class I users — residential customers with three cans (or the equivalent) will see their rates increase from $14.05 to $18.12 per month.

Class II small commercial, industrial and institutional customers not using dumpsters, but three cans (or the equivalent) each week, the rate goes from $15.80 to $20.37 monthly

Other classes of users — multi-unit residential, industrial, etc. — will see similar increases in their garbage rates.

According to City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau, the garbage rates have not been adjusted since 2012. Since then wages have increased and costs for fuel and equipment have risen, particularly with inflation.

The city also provides extra services beyond weekly garbage pickup, like bulky item pickup and tree debris removal by request anytime customers need it.

Mayor Dick Heaton noted that the new rates are still competitive with garbage rates in surrounding counties.

City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau

911 DISPATCH RESOLUTION. The council approved a resolution that confirmed the city’s financial support for the dispatch board as it goes through the process of becoming a unit of county government.

The resolution states the city will continue its current funding level to ensure the board has sufficient funding while the board works to adjust its fees with the goal of making it financially self-sufficient.

Heaton pointed out that the citizens of Bardstown actually contribute financially in three different ways to the 911 board — the first is on their tax bill; the second is via city tax dollars subsidizing the board’s operation; and the third is by the 911 fees paid by cell users.

The City of Bardstown has been the only incorporated city that has contributed to fund the 911 board.

BABY BOX. Emergency Services Director Joe Prewitt said that after researching the idea, its been decided that the city’s main fire station on East John Rowan Blvd. would be the best place to locate a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The boxes are designed to allow a parent or parents in dire straits to anonymously leave their child at a baby box location without legal repercussions.

The costs for the baby box and installation will be covered by donors. Some training for fire personnel will be required if the box is located at the fire station.

The council approved the measure to allow the placement of a baby box at the city’s main fire station.

CODE OF ETHICS. The council gave its initial approval to a new ordinance that revises the makeup for the joint city-county ethics board.

The five-member board will now consist of two city appointees, two county appointees, and one appointee by the city of Fairfield.

In addition to the board’s make-up, the new ordinance also allows statements of financial interest to be sent via email as well as postal mail.

The board members’ terms will be staggered. Once the city, Fiscal Court and the City of Fairfield have given their final approval of the ordinance, the new board can be appointed.

GENERAL FUND 2023-24 BUDGET REVIEW. Chief Financial Officer Aaron Boles reviewed the proposed General Fund budget from the city’s proposed 2023-24 budget.

Boles said he is budgeting a 16 percent increase in revenue coming into the general fund. While the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates, it has also allowed the city’s investments to provide additional revenue, he said.

While the general fund is subject to being affected by conditions outside the city’s control, he expects a strong local and regional economy to continue for the next fiscal year.

The city’s budget review will continue, with the goal of final approval of the budget before June 30, 2023.

In other business, the council:

— approved a resolution to allow the city’s participation in the state’s deferred compensation plan.

— approved a mobile food vendor permit for Lady G.

