Obituary: Marie Seaman SFCC, 80

Marie Seaman SFCC, 80, was born Sept. 3, 1942, to Leo Antone Seaman and Elsie Mae Slack in Spalding, Neb. She was baptized at St. Michael Church in Spalding, Neb., on Sept. 12, 1942. She shared the Eucharist for the first time and was confirmed at St. Michael’s Church as well.

She joined the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine on Sept. 6, 1961, and continued her religious commitment with the Sisters for Christian Community from April 23, 1983 until her death.

She served at St. Dominic in Memphis, Tenn., St. Michael in Orland Park, Ill, the Archdiocese of Chicago Office for Catechesis; St. Agnes in Memphis, St. Bernadette in Lakewood, Colo., St. Vincent de Paul in Denver, the Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Religious Education, St. Monica in Bardstown, St. Cletus in LaGrange, Ill, St. Emily in Mount Prospect, Ill., St. Louis de Montfort, and St. Linus in Oak Lawn, Ill, and St. Joseph in Bardstown.

She loved God’s earth. She planted flowers and cared for birds and small animals. She shared love, friendship, time and concern with friends and family for many years.

She was called by God to the fullness of life and a deeper experience of love on April 29, 2023 where she awaits our coming to share that life for all eternity.

She was a sister to Mary Frances, Anna Catherine, Roberta Kay, and Rebecca Lea; an aunt to Trisha, Mimi, Nicole, Ben, and Pat; and a godmother to Matthew, Jason, and Kate.

The Memorial Mass of Remembrance is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with a luncheon and tribute to follow Mass.

I am at Peace

Remember me in your heart,

Your thoughts and your memories,

Remember the times we loved,

The times we cried

And the times we laughed.

For if you remember…

I will never be gone.

The Houghlin-Greenweell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

