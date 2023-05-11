Nelson County Jail Logs — May 9-10, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Bonny Sue Burgess, 40, Buffalo, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Janna Marie Borders, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Larry Nicholas Lawson, 31, Owensboro, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; rim or frame obscuring lettering on decal or plate; no seat belts; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Booked at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Rae Burden, 52, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000. Booked at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Reshaun Downs, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Scott Pedigo, 38, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Judith Gail Downs, 60, Loretto, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Derrick Paul Hughes, 37, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Robert Rowlett, 55, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to or improper signal. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.



Wednesday, May 10, 2023

William Edmond Doyle, 44, Fairdale, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); failure to register the transfer of motor vehicle; no insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joey Junior Horn, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; careless driving; contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police

William Ray Sanders Jr., 37, Brandenburg, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Zachary Michael McDonald, 33, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Stewart Quinn, 39, Danville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Micahel Dakotah Ryan Hall, 27, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Samuel Gray, 33, St. Louis, Mo., order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Troy Scott, 47, Louisville, receiving stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-