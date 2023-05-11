Fiscal Court moves to raise garbage, 911 fees during 2023-24 budget review

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins discusses the 2023-24 budget during Thursday’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, May 11, 2023 — Prior to their review of the county’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget, Nelson Fiscal Court approved the first reading of ordinances that will increase residential garbage collection rates and increase the 911 fee collected on county property taxes.

Effective July 1, 2023, the residential garbage rate increases $2 a month, from $16 to $18 per month, with a discount available for disabled customers and those over age 65.

Dumpster rates will also increase, as will the cost for a level pickup truck load brought to the landfill by a customer. The fee will increase from $7 to $10.

COUNTY ADOPTS E-911 DISPATCH. Nelson Fiscal Court approved making the E-911 Dispatch center a division of county government.

While the movement had the full support of the dispatch board and local first responders, Magistrate Jon Snow did not believe the move would “fix” the existing issues.

He argued that the dispatch board’s problems won’t be solved by making it part of county government. Snow is a retired detective with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. He cast the only vote against the measure.

E911 FEE INCREASE. County property owners currently pay a $2 per month 911 fee ($24 collected annually via property tax bills). Effective July 1st, that fee will increase to $3 a month for an annual fee of $36.

The county’s E-911 Dispatch Board is funded by 911 fees as well as contributions from both county government and the City of Bardstown. The fee increase is one step toward making the service self-supporting.

Failure to pay the fee is a Class A misdemeanor.

At last Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting, the council agreed to continue is current financial support for the dispatch center for the next three years as the dispatch center moves to being financially self-sufficient.

Fiscal court also approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Bardstown regarding its financial support for the next three years.

COUNTY BUDGET. The magistrates briefly reviewed the final draft of the county’s 2023-24 budget.

Each of the magistrates will be have an additional $100,000 allocated from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds for road maintenance in each district.

The budget includes $130,000 for architectural services to create plans for the rehabilitation of the Old Courthouse.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins said he was also allocating $100,000 for plans for a building to combine EMS and the 911 dispatch service.

County employees will receive a 6.5 percent across-the-board pay increase, Hutchins said.

The budget includes creating a $400,000 investment that will serve as a “rainy day fund,” he said.

MASSAGE PARLOR ORDINANCE. The magistrates approved final reading of an ordinance regulating massage parlors. The ordinance mirrors the one recently approved by the City of Bardstown.

The ordinance comes after two Asian massage parlors operating in Bardstown were shut down following arrests for human trafficking and permitting prostitution.

-30-