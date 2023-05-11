Obituary: Jerry Lee Parrett, 58, Hodgenville

Jerry Lee Parrett, 58, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin with his family by his side. He was born April 25, 1965, in Elizabethtown to the late James Roy Sr. and Nancy Alice Jewell Parrett.

JERRY LEE PARRETT

He was a Baptist by faith. He was a loving companion, father, brother, uncle and friend. He had a four-year degree in Culinary Arts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Parrett and Carolyn Parrett.

He is survived by one daughter, Matteline Grace Parrett of Hodgenville; the mother of his daughter, Melisa Jo Tucker Parrett of Hodgenville; two sisters, Debra Jo (Jimmy) Gray of Elizabethtown and Charlene Parrett (Jim) Allrutz of Georgia; two brothers, Glen Everett (Connie) Parrett, of Louisville and James Roy (Christine) Parrett Jr. of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. The memorial service is 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-