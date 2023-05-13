Obituary: Tracy Taylor Yates, 61, Fredericktown

Tracy Taylor Yates, 61, of Fredericktown, died at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home. She was the manager of Parkview Home Center in Springfield for 20 years.

TRACY TAYLOR YATES

She is survived by her husband, Tim Yates; one daughter, Kristan (Michael) Chilton of Salvisa; two sons, Derrick (Jaclyn) Yates of Springfield and Zack Yates of Fredericktown; her father, Freddy Taylor of Fredericktown; one sister, Joni (Frankie) Cambron of Fredericktown; one brother, Billy Ray (Shirley) Taylor of Springfield; and six grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023, and 7-10 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, with a 7 p.m. Sunday prayer service at the Hale-Polin Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

