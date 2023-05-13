Nelson County Jail Logs — May 11-12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Ernest Eugene Hammond, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dana Jean Willoughby, 39, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $158 cash. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Lewis Cardwell, 31, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Chesser, 52, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; careless driving; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Friday, May 12, 2023

Jerry Lee Lewis, 49, Chaplin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:35 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Brandon Mills, 19, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 7:42 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Nation, 31, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Alease Wimsatt, 28, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah N. Farmer, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $814. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Andrew Nation, 35, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Shea Ramsey, 28, Loretto, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023.

Matthew Ryan Spalding, 35, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:51 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023.

-30-