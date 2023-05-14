Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, May 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Ricky Leroy Potter, 36, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked license; no registration plates; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Wayne Cothern, 60, Lebanon Junction, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Danielle Stein, 31, Bardstown, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-