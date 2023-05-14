Obituary: Robert Bradford ‘Brad’ Pettit, 71, Bardstown

Robert Bradford “Brad” Pettit, 71, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Hosparus Health in Louisville. He was born June 23, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Bradford and Valinda Greenwell Pettit.

He was an avid wrestling fan and was known to his family, friends and anyone who knew him as “The Legendary Icon of Greenbrier.” He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph “Eddie” Pettit; three nephews, Joshua Pettit, Chris Pettit and Nathan Hamilton.

He is survived by four sisters, Joan (Wayne) Metcalf of Bardstown, Judine (Milburn) Howard of Hodgenville, Betty June Hamilton (Hal Wheatley) of New Haven, and Jennifer (Jeff) Miles of Boston;

four brothers, Mickey (Lillie) Pettit, Mark (Rachel) Pettit and Byron (Sandy) Pettit, all of Bardstown and Johnny (Anita) Pettit of Clarksville, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, with evening prayers, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-