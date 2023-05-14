Obituary: Barbara Gail ‘Bobbi’ Terrell Burkhead, 63, Chaplin

Barbara Gail “Bobbi” Terrell Burkhead, 63, of Chaplin, died at 9:57 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home after an illness. She was born in Lebanon Nov. 27, 1959, to the late Joseph Rudolph and Iris Gaye White Terrell. She was a member of Chaplin Christian Church, a 1978 graduate of Washington County High School and a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Burkhead; one daughter, Vanessa Linton (Jeremy) of Bardstown; one son, John Kirsch (Rebecca Castillo) of Willisburg; one sister, Carisa Dean (Richard) of Liberty; two brothers, Joe Terrell (Linda) of Mackville and Mark Terrell (Denise) of Willisburg; and nine grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. David Mackie officiating. Burial is in High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the church.

Justin Boone, Kane Linton and David Terrell will serve as honorary pallbearers. Brandon Terrell, Derek Terrell, Logan Mattingly, Lane Mattingly, Phillip Dingas and Barry Davenport will serve as casket bearers.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

