Obituary: Sandra Kay Thompson Dodd, 58, Bardstown

Sandra Kay Thompson Dodd, 58, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home. She was born in Lebanon on March 4, 1965, to the late Wilmo and Julia Marie Chesser Thompson. She was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church and an employee of Marshall’s Department Store.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Wayne Thompson (Sept. 12, 2022).

Survivors include one sister, Barbara Miles of Bardstown; and four brothers, Billy Thompson (Lois) of Lebanon, Garry Thompson of Springfield, Gerald Thompson (Mildred) of Shelbyville and Joe Thompon (Diane) of Cox’s Creek.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. J.W. Hatfield officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is after 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

