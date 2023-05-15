Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Michael Todd Ingrham, 54, Bloomfield, operating on a suspended operators license; improper equipment. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-